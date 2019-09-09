Wilen Investment Management Increases Position in Kraton Perform (KRA); Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Share Value Rose While Raging Capital Management Lifted by $10.55 Million Its Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13M, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 51,126 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 92,518 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 10,253 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 367 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Springowl Associates Ltd Company owns 32,368 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Secor Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.18% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 7,661 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has 0.02% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.50M shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). The Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 654,096 were accumulated by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup owns 20,243 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 47,816 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Incorporated has 11,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wilen Mngmt Corp invested in 3.48% or 144,002 shares.

