Wilen Investment Management Increases Position in Kraton Perform (KRA); As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Leucadia National Has Decreased Its Position by $9.08 Million

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 149,695 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA)

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kraton Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dynavax Technologies, The Trade Desk, Genesco, Kraton, Broadridge Financial Solutions, and Manitex International â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kraton (NYSE:KRA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 20,235 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Moreover, Corsair Cap Management Limited Partnership has 4.46% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 490,737 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 9,862 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 47,831 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 48,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 82,047 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 29,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 291 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 25,903 shares.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1,485 shares to 34,306 shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.01% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,339 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 2,030 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.1% or 4,925 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 286,670 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.83% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 1,964 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,702 shares. Bridges Management has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 218,550 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 3,846 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,619 shares. Amp Capital Investors owns 65,142 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 338 shares in its portfolio.