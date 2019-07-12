Wilen Investment Management Increased Its Kraton Perform (KRA) Position; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Upped Holding by $59.94 Million

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 163,770 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41 million, up from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 2.55 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.16% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.03% stake. Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) or 2,659 shares. Advisory Network accumulated 0% or 300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 19,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Frontier Cap Management Company Lc reported 2.50M shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.02% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 3,600 shares. Acadian Asset Llc invested in 0% or 2,872 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 111 shares. Panagora Asset reported 281,138 shares. Charles Schwab has 300,705 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 30,500 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 12,862 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35M shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $425.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.