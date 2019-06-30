Wilen Investment Management Holds Position in United Rentals (URI); Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.83 Million as Share Price Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 1.88 million shares traded or 42.16% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 34,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,738 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 81,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 728,420 shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 13,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 51,385 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.03% or 12,267 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 0.02% stake. Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 3,965 shares stake. Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc owns 28,803 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.12% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank Trust has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Matarin Management Limited Liability Corp reported 27,287 shares. Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0.2% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Gp has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 251,679 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Svcs has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 117 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals: Dirt Cheap, But Cyclical And Risky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian FQ2 non-GAAP EPS misses consensus by 16% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian expands interventional oncology footprint with two buys – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian to Provide Mobile Technology to Cancer Patients Across Tennessee – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian takes out CyberHeart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.67M for 29.85 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 74,680 shares to 886,688 shares, valued at $25.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 334,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $4.75 million activity. Another trade for 2,800 shares valued at $308,466 was sold by MOMSEN MAGNUS.