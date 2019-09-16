Wilen Investment Management Holding in Kraton Perform (KRA) Has Increased by $2.68 Million as Stock Price Declined; Barton Investment Management Stake in Grubhub (GRUB) Lifted by $1.17 Million

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 609,844 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 71,756 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA)

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,492 shares to 552,260 shares, valued at $22.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,678 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

