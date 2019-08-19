Wilen Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by $378,400; M&R Capital Management Has Cut Ventas Com (VTR) Stake by $3.86 Million

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 302,970 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 59,016 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Lc stated it has 7,925 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Ww Invsts has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 2.46M shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.19% or 3.26 million shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.47% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 512,171 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group has 14,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caxton Lp holds 0.06% or 6,732 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,573 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8,206 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.18% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4.30 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.11% stake. Tobam owns 1.7% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 527,964 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).