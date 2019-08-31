Wilen Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by $378,400; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Hanson Mcclain Has Lowered Its Position

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34M, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 1.06 million shares traded or 84.19% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 381,704 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 3.4% or 182,231 shares. Moneta Gru Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carmignac Gestion accumulated 821,130 shares. 835,978 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Earnest Partners Limited Liability holds 3,547 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny owns 228,182 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Chilton Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2.84% or 272,027 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 34,534 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 153,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advsr holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,924 shares. Creative Planning invested in 1.25 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cincinnati Casualty Communications holds 80,000 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,494 shares to 699,025 shares, valued at $32.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 828,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).