Wilen Investment Management Has Trimmed Delta Apparel (DLA) Holding by $760,809; Sunbelt Securities Increases Position in Denbury Res (DNR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 1575.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 181,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The institutional investor held 192,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.0531 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9669. About 16.52 million shares traded or 25.75% up from the average. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 29,711 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 2,564 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.06% or 127,328 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Ancora Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Advisory Ntwk Lc owns 68 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2,204 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 235,333 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Barclays Pcl has 65,708 shares. 32,400 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Ltd Com. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 29,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Bragg holds 0.2% or 68,719 shares. 150,295 were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PDS Biotechnology Corporation S-1 Aug. 2, 2019 4:37 PM – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Salt Life Lager Expanding Across Southeast NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Salt Life Lager Launches in Georgia NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2017.

More notable recent Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Denbury Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Denbury and Penn Virginia Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,112 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.