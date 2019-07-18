Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Its Kraton Perform (KRA) Holding by $1.59 Million; As Travelzoo (TZOO) Stock Value Rose, Osmium Partners Increased Holding by $311,545

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 50,963 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 182,121 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $5.13 million activity. 52,000 shares were sold by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, worth $1.09 million on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.