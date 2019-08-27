Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Kraton Perform (KRA) by $1.59 Million; Capital Management Associates Has Increased Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 4.69 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 40,796 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 18,529 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 291 shares. 344,009 are owned by Foundry Partners Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 11,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 19,427 shares. Everence Cap Management reported 0.04% stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 35,475 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Riverhead Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Advisory Network Lc owns 300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 7,059 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 667,418 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 156,554 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 14,524 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 43,831 shares.