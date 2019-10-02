Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered Delta Apparel (DLA) Position; Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.81% below currents $80.15 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. See Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $78 Maintain

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased Delta Apparel (DLA) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 32,775 shares as Delta Apparel (DLA)’s stock declined 21.29%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 570,366 shares with $12.69 million value, down from 603,141 last quarter. Delta Apparel now has $162.72 million valuation. It closed at $23.51 lastly. It is down 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold DLA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 7.72% more from 3.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp Inc owns 3,929 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0% or 545 shares. Kennedy holds 0.01% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 21,666 shares. 9,151 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,261 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 6,300 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Renaissance Techs Limited Company accumulated 25,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 24,334 shares. 37 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Wilen Mgmt Corp reported 9.84% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 14,729 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 2,780 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com stated it has 1,017 shares.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. DLA’s profit will be $3.32M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.43% negative EPS growth.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.40 billion. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 67.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 1.84 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. Shares for $1.69 million were bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E.