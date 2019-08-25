Wilen Investment Management Has Lifted Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $880,080 as Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stock Price Declined While Bank Of Montreal Decreased Position by $1.91 Million

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.47M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Management reported 12,374 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 32,570 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.27% or 10,857 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.27% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bokf Na reported 4,366 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,444 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 365,830 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 26,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckingham Inc reported 117,376 shares. Fil holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 44,449 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cleararc holds 1,935 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 68,657 shares. 85,000 are held by Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 1.32 million shares stake. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,631 shares. 4,569 were accumulated by Sonata Capital Group. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Punch & Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.8% or 24,549 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc owns 43,207 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sabal Trust Company reported 59,118 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,609 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm stated it has 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 775 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caprock Group invested in 2,358 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Mgmt stated it has 2,242 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 63,309 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 79,262 shares to 117,942 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:WPX) by 174,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.