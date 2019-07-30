Wilen Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Kraton Perform (KRA) as Share Price Rose; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shares Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Cut Stake by $833,016

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 76,045 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 69,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 337,656 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 407,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 231,884 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 97,086 were reported by First Trust Advsrs L P. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 30,618 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has 7,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 931 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,033 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 343,491 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 11,319 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 155 shares stake. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 771,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 74,700 were accumulated by Lapides Asset Mgmt Llc. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $34.40 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,539 shares. Service has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43,383 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt has 1.17% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 119,041 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited, Korea-based fund reported 25,820 shares. Optimum Invest invested 0.03% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 10,262 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). James Invest Rech Inc accumulated 0% or 1,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisory Alpha Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 3,557 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,837 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The New York-based Hilton Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sei Invests Comm reported 15,756 shares.