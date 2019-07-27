Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Delta Apparel (DLA) Holding by $760,809; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Holds Holding in Visa (V)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company's stock declined 9.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 17,090 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DLA’s profit will be $4.37 million for 7.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 384.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Salt Life Lager Expanding Across Southeast NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Salt Life Introduces New Ladies Swimwear Collection – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Delta Apparel Announces Planned Opening of Digital Print Facilities in Texas and New Jersey – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Apparel Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 157,000 shares to 2,593 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,300 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

