Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Delta Apparel (DLA) Position by $760,809 as Shares Declined; Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its Position in Aflac (AFL) by $858,300

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 7,709 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 17,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 688,854 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 706,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 5.03 million shares traded or 62.30% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1,371 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 12 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com reported 29,802 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 14,150 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 37 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 714,813 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0% or 75,601 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 235,333 shares stake. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Weber Alan W stated it has 41,030 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 11.46 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

