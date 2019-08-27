Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Delta Apparel (DLA) Position; 1 Analysts Covering TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU)

Among 2 analysts covering TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TIM Participacoes has $1900 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 23.94% above currents $14.12 stock price. TIM Participacoes had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Barclays Capital. See TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased Delta Apparel (DLA) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as Delta Apparel (DLA)’s stock declined 21.29%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 603,141 shares with $13.27M value, down from 639,370 last quarter. Delta Apparel now has $158.36 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 2,763 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Delta Apparel, Inc.â€™s (NYSEMKT:DLA) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delta Apparel to join Russell indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delta Apparel’s (DLA) CEO Bob Humphreys on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Apparel Acquires COAST Apparel Brand NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 8,203 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 23,922 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.06% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Franklin Res stated it has 260,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 802 shares or 0% of the stock. Weber Alan W holds 41,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 10,322 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68 shares. 33,830 were reported by Ancora. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 13,603 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Finance invested in 68,719 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Blackrock owns 181,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 235,333 shares.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $6.89 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 229,867 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) CEO Pietro Labriola on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Top 5 Buys of Ken Heebner’s CGM – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 03, 2019.