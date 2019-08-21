Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Amerco (UHAL) Holding by $324,850; Global Endowment Management LP Lifted Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Position by $3.56 Million; Stock Price Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 558.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 77,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 337,001 shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $345.4. About 45,317 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,700 shares to 7,680 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,600 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. Crutchfield Kevin S also bought $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400. 692 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13. $36,547 worth of stock was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. On Friday, May 10 the insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 9,456 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated owns 146,470 shares. 1.11 million were reported by Van Eck Assocs Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 23,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 799 shares. Duncker Streett &, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,272 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 68,590 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 1,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Advsr Asset owns 368,686 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 24,002 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited reported 90,960 shares. Moreover, Capital City Fl has 0.17% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 7,223 shares. Weitz Management accumulated 145,000 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mgmt accumulated 8,300 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.05% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 4,603 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 2,267 shares. 65,886 were reported by United Automobile Association. Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd accumulated 1,638 shares. Haverford Fin Services invested 0.31% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca holds 1.12% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 3,231 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 17,000 shares stake. 8,881 were accumulated by Vision Cap. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 1,263 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 476,413 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 2,442 shares. 215,704 are owned by State Street Corporation.