Wilen Investment Management Has Cut Its Delta Apparel (DLA) Position as Stock Price Declined; Financial Architects Has Lowered Its Aqua America (WTR) Stake by $1.05 Million

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 97.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 29,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 807 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 673,679 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 26,720 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aqua America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Logitech International SA (LOGI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.08% or 237,528 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 19,564 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 18,162 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson And Com has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Arrow Corporation accumulated 1,082 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru reported 5,626 shares. Water Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Stillwater Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 5,873 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 302,428 shares. New York-based Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Fiduciary Tru owns 12,124 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management has 2,830 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 1,400 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 231,903 shares.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.14M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DLA’s profit will be $4.37 million for 7.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 384.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delta Apparel Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $10 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IEC Electronics Analysis & Testing Lab Expands Services for Defense Logistics Agency – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delta Apparel Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $383,008 activity.