Wilen Investment Management Has Cut Delta Apparel (DLA) Holding by $760,809 as Shares Declined; As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Holder Bank Of America Has Raised Its Position

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 6.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21B, up from 8.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 3.16M shares traded or 72.64% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 736,366 shares traded or 2042.72% up from the average. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA)

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kornit Digital Expands Partnership with Delta Apparel – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Salt Life Introduces New Ladies Swimwear Collection – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form S-1/A Ondas Holdings Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 23,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company reported 85,258 shares stake. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 235,333 shares. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 102,390 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 1,200 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 150,295 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Inc owns 802 shares. 12 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 13,603 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 10,322 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Moreover, Ancora Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 14,150 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $439,858 activity.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DLA’s profit will be $4.37 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 384.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 24,775 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 1.03M shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Highlander Capital Ltd Co owns 200 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,276 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 18,684 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 290 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Ser has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 154,137 shares. Keystone Planning accumulated 3.8% or 96,029 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.02% stake. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,660 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62M. $784,577 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by Vossler Jennifer R..

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 183,990 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $129.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 56,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,102 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).