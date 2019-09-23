Wilen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Kraton Perform (KRA) Stake by $2.68 Million; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowered Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $22.94 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 64,718 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 364,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,986 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 369,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 2.18M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (NYSEMKT:CCF) by 5,943 shares to 101,849 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,294 shares to 412,003 shares, valued at $55.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 2,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF).