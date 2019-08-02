Wilen Investment Management Decreased Stake in Amerco (UHAL) by $324,850; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holds Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA)

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $366.11. About 48,117 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 194,960 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.36M, up from 158,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $337.89. About 3.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $8.14 EPS, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.62M for 11.24 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

