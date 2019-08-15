Wilen Investment Management Decreased Position in Amerco (UHAL) by $324,850 as Share Value Rose; Copeland Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Logmein (LOGM) as Stock Price Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $345.07. About 41,095 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 77,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 237,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 159,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.77. About 248,895 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 290 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 476,413 shares. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.13% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 2,973 shares. Burney reported 721 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.82% stake. Robotti Robert holds 2,600 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 141,983 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Wilen Mgmt Corporation owns 35,791 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,186 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 33,443 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,449 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 1,524 shares.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amerco: Margin Expansion Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UHAL: AMERCO fourth quarter truck rental and storage revenue was in line with our estimates. The pretax loss was less than anticipated and net after tax was essentially break-even. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buying A New Home? Here’s What You Need In A Realtor – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 14,680 shares to 49,423 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 13,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,548 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).