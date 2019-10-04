Wilen Investment Management Decreased Amerco (UHAL) Holding by $552,420; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Holder Bank Of Stockton Trimmed Its Stake by $492,199

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 5.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 1,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 34,306 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, down from 35,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $375.8. About 32,788 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold UHAL shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 6.98 million shares or 1.66% less from 7.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 702 shares. Franklin Resource holds 952 shares. 2,560 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 46,139 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.8% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 4,603 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 8,376 shares. Quantitative Inv Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Asset One holds 0.01% or 4,410 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company reported 738 shares. Brinker owns 2,590 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.05M for 10.35 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

