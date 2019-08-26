Wilen Investment Management Cut Its Delta Apparel (DLA) Holding by $760,809; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Holding by $558,714

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 487,174 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 480,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 568,454 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 17,824 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,265 shares to 279,002 shares, valued at $27.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,690 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

