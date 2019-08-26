Wilen Investment Management Boosted Stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by $378,400; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding by $5.29 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.0222 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6822. About 56,173 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 75,759 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Mariner Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.97% or 149,715 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 26,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 79,239 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The Florida-based Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Baillie Gifford & Com has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 764,400 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 3,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 383,840 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,590 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv Management owns 600 shares.

