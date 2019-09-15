Wilen Investment Management Boosted Stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) as Stock Declined; Jd.Com Spon.Adr (JD) Holding Has Raised by Exane Derivatives

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 160,895 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jd.Com Spon.Adr (JD) by 200.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 4,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 6,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.49 million, up from 2,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Jd.Com Spon.Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 7.03 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) by 11,999 shares to 8,515 shares, valued at $722.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunpower (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil Gas (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings.