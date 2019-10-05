Wildcat Capital Management Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) by $4.73 Million; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Trimmed Position by $54.02 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 61.95% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Mark Warner on Honest Ads Act, Facebook, Syria, Mueller (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 14/03/2018 – Rory Cellan-Jones: Breaking – Facebook bans Britain First, Pages of far right group removed after final warning over hate; 20/03/2018 – Facebook accused of influencing US elections and Brexit; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 1.71 million shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $134.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier Assoc has 0.07% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,100 shares. Whittier Com holds 0% or 15 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% stake. 63 are held by Mcf Advsr Limited. Fmr Limited Co reported 4.06 million shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,750 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,493 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited holds 0.01% or 212,641 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 13,200 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Coatue Management Limited Com holds 177,904 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 255 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 168,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company owns 682 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,906 were accumulated by Mengis Capital Mgmt. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Lc owns 1,969 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kenmare Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 15.39% or 65,900 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Incorporated stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Fincl Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,444 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm has 13,845 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.72M shares. Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.4% or 4,329 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 5,374 shares stake. Scott & Selber Inc has invested 1.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.14M shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fosun Intl reported 24,048 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.