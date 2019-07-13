Wildcat Capital Management Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Pulte Homes (PHM) Shares Rose While Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Cut Stake by $354,402

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (PHM) by 74.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 13,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,484 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 3.40 million shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook is set to open roughly 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: More Questions About Bias; 07/03/2018 – AdGreetz Names Umang Bedi, President Dailyhunt & Former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, as Company Advisor; 22/03/2018 – Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Stamos has been a vocal advocate for investigating and disclosing Russian activity on Facebook and for increasing corporate responsibility in the tech world; 13/04/2018 – A top EU chief summons Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of lawmakers in person; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. Shares for $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Stockton holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,311 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Andra Ap holds 0.05% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,657 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cortland Advisers Lc holds 387,074 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 75,618 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 53,267 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested 4.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Country Club Na accumulated 4,468 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 53,703 are held by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Co holds 1.81% or 38,006 shares in its portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Philadelphia Trust Company reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 114,900 shares to 135,593 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Schwartz Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 8,500 shares. James Inv Inc stated it has 48,457 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 4,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bp Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 8,166 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 375,003 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% stake. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 825,658 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 13,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 122,329 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.24 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

