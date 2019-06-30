Wildcat Capital Management Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $3.71 Million; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Upped Its Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 28/03/2018 – PLAYBOY – RECENT NEWS ABOUT FACEBOOK’S ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF USERS’ DATA HAS SOLIDIFIED DECISION TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY ON PLATFORM AT THIS TIME; 19/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More Accounts Tied to Russian `Troll Factory’; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Rep. Johnson to Goodlatte: Bring Facebook CEO to Judiciary Committee to Testify; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance Serv Incorporated owns 64,125 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Northeast Invest stated it has 252,170 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Lc has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 92,897 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. 35,517 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Inc. Fairfield Bush And Company accumulated 6.18% or 157,950 shares. Oz Limited Partnership holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.02 million shares. The Michigan-based Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,730 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 8.87M shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 10,795 shares. Intact Inv Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 3.33% or 78,778 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 4.66% or 884,850 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 2.58 million shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares to 990,610 shares, valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,102 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc has 27,087 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Berkshire Asset Management Pa accumulated 3,087 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 8.78M shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Investment Advisors stated it has 6,002 shares. Marsico Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.02M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 87,178 shares. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 52,160 shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. 2,330 were reported by Beach Management Ltd Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 76,446 shares stake. Bbva Compass Bancorporation accumulated 1.48% or 141,017 shares. Glynn Lc has 7.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 242,839 shares. California-based Ltd Ca has invested 3.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Logan Cap Management has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.79M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.