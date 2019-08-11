Wildcat Capital Management Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $3.71 Million as Valuation Rose; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Market Value Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Cut Its Stake

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”; 02/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, has confirmed it is to shut; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 20/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Frankel slams Metcalfe’s outrageous Facebook post; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads; 21/03/2018 – Facebook took years to clamp down on developers’ data harvesting – ex-operations manager; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 94.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 73,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 4,261 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 78,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.51 million shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 2,157 shares were sold by Ahola Aaron, worth $151,335. The insider Wheaton William sold $427,320.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Investment Counsel holds 12,490 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt has 17,962 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 489,342 shares. Moreover, Parsons Mgmt Ri has 0.04% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 51 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.07% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 106,400 shares. 6,711 were reported by Everence Capital Mgmt. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited has 60,018 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 3,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1.09 million shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 174 shares. Ftb reported 520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 39,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,145 were reported by Atria Investments Ltd Liability.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 63,930 shares to 169,846 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 78,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm Corp (Put) (NYSE:IBM).

