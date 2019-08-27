Wildcat Capital Management Trimmed Costar Group (CSGP) Stake by $1.14 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Lifted Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE) as Share Value Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $612.61. About 176,613 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 89,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. It closed at $53.14 lastly. It is down 97.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Llc has invested 0.09% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 111,322 shares stake. 4,600 are owned by Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Inc reported 2,148 shares. Columbus Circle has invested 1.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,289 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund owns 77,482 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 4,909 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Automobile Association accumulated 20,415 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stephens Inc Ar reported 4,709 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 1,959 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).