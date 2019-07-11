Wildcat Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Boosted as Share Price Rose; Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Value Rose While Shapiro Capital Management Boosted by $61.68 Billion Its Position

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 4.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.62 billion, up from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 9.74 million shares traded or 32.55% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.43 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claimed; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 04/04/2018 – Deadline White House: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges “huge mistake” as company reveals up to 87 million

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 851,086 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Asset Incorporated has 2,984 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr reported 26,509 shares. 545,802 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,637 shares. Howland Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,069 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,188 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Limited Liability has 1,675 shares. Florida-based Aviance Partners Ltd Com has invested 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 570,428 shares. Night Owl Management Ltd Llc reported 73,996 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has 4.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc holds 26,344 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 277,841 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $98.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,136 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 36.77M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cna Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 186,500 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 50 shares. 52,569 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.69 million shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.25% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 9,638 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.47 million shares. California-based Covington Cap has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 148,734 shares. 346,144 were accumulated by Gagnon Advsrs. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd invested in 92,300 shares.