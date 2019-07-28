Wildcat Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Raised as Share Value Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Upped Stake

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 10,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.86M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 7.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – FB: 99% OF 1Q ISIS,AL-QAEDA ITEMS ACTIONED ON NOT USER REPORTED; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Sequoia Fund buys stake in Facebook – FT; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30M shares to 8.52M shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 5.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,751 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Delta Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 2,282 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 5.09 million shares. Moneta Gru Advsrs Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shine Investment Advisory Serv accumulated 0.07% or 788 shares. 1,092 were reported by Reilly Ltd Llc. Swedbank holds 2.42M shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc owns 2,135 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 49 are owned by Mcf Advsr Limited Company. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cim Mangement Inc has invested 0.49% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fagan Assoc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,756 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And Company has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited stated it has 474,387 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,495 are held by Etrade Capital Ltd. Smith Asset Mgmt LP holds 2.37% or 437,733 shares in its portfolio. Fin invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Fin Advisors reported 440 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation holds 248,063 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Connable Office Inc reported 19,806 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. America First Ltd Liability reported 40 shares. Garde Capital Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,794 shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Company owns 1,757 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 84,214 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 83,417 shares stake. Rh Dinel Counsel invested in 16,425 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% stake. 3,624 were reported by Allen Operations Ltd Liability Corporation. Senator Inv Ltd Partnership reported 3.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6.