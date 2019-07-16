Wildcat Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Increased by $3.71 Million as Market Value Rose; Aspiriant Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Trimmed by $404,708 as Stock Value Declined

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS ON INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT ON FACEBOOK; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 21/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind:; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress this week in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 02/05/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 19,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.96. About 9.67M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,080 shares to 12,871 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.60 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.