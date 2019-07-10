Wildcat Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $3.71 Million; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $202.16. About 8.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is removing more than 270 pages and accounts operated by Russian organization Internet Research Agency (IRA) intended to influence Russian users; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Tries to Calm Advertisers After Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN INTERIOR MINISTRY SPOKESMAN SAYS IF THE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST FACEBOOK PROVE TRUE, IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 04/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 27/03/2018 – Meet the Lebanese billionaire behind the new Facebook alternative social app Vero

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 39,463 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus Fin (Uk) invested in 20.64% or 388,713 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 69,400 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated Lc invested in 0.46% or 6,705 shares. Lomas Capital Mngmt Lc holds 5.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 325,370 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Com reported 3.3% stake. Department Mb Financial Bank N A stated it has 130 shares. American Group stated it has 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,073 shares. Callahan Limited Liability stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Psagot Inv House stated it has 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 9,850 are held by Weik Cap Management. 1.66 million were accumulated by Uss Invest Management Limited. Alexandria Llc holds 58,769 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Bank has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Financial Services Ltd Llc reported 0.58% stake. Rivernorth Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.46% or 475,181 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 4,746 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc owns 100,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0.01% or 177,996 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt reported 119,738 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 303,313 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 87,593 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 132,885 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Carroll Fin Associate holds 313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 432,296 are held by Advsrs Ltd. 611,140 were reported by Private Mgmt Grp Inc. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.68 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,408 activity.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mtg Oppty Term Fd 2 (JMT) by 98,426 shares to 245,169 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Hgh Yld Dfndfd (HYI) by 81,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,260 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM).