Wildcat Capital Management Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB); Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Private Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 03/05/2018 – Ex-U.N. chief Annan tells Facebook to move faster on hate speech; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 22/03/2018 – It might be a good time to do a friend audit on Facebook; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 21/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 24,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 607,069 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.62 million, down from 631,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 5.95M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Partners Limited Company holds 17,230 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.71% or 1.11M shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP holds 152,263 shares. Mcrae Mgmt owns 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,656 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 1.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,050 shares. Cornerstone Capital reported 2,244 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 39,503 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Horrell Capital Incorporated has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8 shares. Wedgewood Prns reported 630,014 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has 4,832 shares. Grimes And has 2,699 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation owns 415,691 shares. Lynch & In invested in 0.07% or 1,230 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 635,374 shares or 0.95% of the stock.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17,671 shares to 144,405 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

