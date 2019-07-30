Wildcat Capital Management Lowered Its Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Position by $7.36 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Rose While Bollard Group Decreased Position by $2.26 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 3.92 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 106,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,712 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, down from 208,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 312,869 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $6.33 million activity. $3.25 million worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was sold by Gooley Thomas.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.92 million for 12.95 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 50.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 32,128 shares to 199,390 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 58,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,755 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP).