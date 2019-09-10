Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Position in Facebook (FB) by $3.71 Million; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $842,553; Valuation Declined

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $186.98. About 6.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 16/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to give evidence to the European Parliament, the Parliament’s; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Facebook, Inc

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 14,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $183.5. About 5.00M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na reported 18,759 shares. Towercrest Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citadel Advsr Llc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Synovus Fincl holds 97,835 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.97% stake. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 289,837 shares. 28,650 were reported by Fiera Cap. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Group has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,012 shares. Maverick Cap Limited invested in 33,920 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kensico Cap Corp invested in 840,600 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 294,189 shares. Federated Pa owns 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 533,771 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.41% or 34,516 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has 35,925 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Old Retail Bank In invested in 78,740 shares or 0.69% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares to 3,501 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company.

