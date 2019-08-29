Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $3.71 Million as Market Value Rose; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $184.34. About 4.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion told followers to delete Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook exec promises UK lawmakers overhaul for political ads; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 15/05/2018 – MPs slam Facebook in Cambridge Analytica probe; 08/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers tactics like Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.76. About 2.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares to 157,109 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 12,585 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Gru has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 1.28M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 97,595 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. 1.14 million were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Plancorp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested in 1.11% or 41,956 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.77% or 807,448 shares. Hartford Investment Management Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 215,202 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management invested in 948 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 808,758 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 0.57% or 31,613 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 2,513 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,568 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 26,827 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.

