Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $3.71 Million as Valuation Rose; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Cut Its Holding by $26.71 Million

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 167,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 37.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 billion, down from 37.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 506,077 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $180.58. About 9.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – It’s not the first time the idea of a Facebook coin has been floated, but the plans take on some greater meaning in light of Facebook’s recently reshuffled executive structure and newly formed blockchain group; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 05/04/2018 – KREMLIN SAYS FACEBOOK’S REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA-BASED INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY IS HOSTILE AND SMACKS OF CENSORSHIP; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 04/04/2018 – KTVZ NewsChannel 21: BREAKING: A Facebook official said today that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg faces grilling over Facebook controversies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 165,975 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 785,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.