Wildcat Capital Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook seeks multilingual staff for a new center monitoring harmful content – El Pais; 19/03/2018 – Meet the Psychologist at the Center of Facebook’s Data Scandal; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LAWYER PAUL GREWAL SAYS BLACKBERRY ‘IS NOW LOOKING TO TAX THE INNOVATION OF OTHERS’ WITH PATENT SUIT -STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to testify in Congress as Facebook updates user privacy terms; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook to research ad-free subscription-based version- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 61.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 20,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 12,750 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195,000, down from 32,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 6.89M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Inv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,050 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,530 shares. California-based Lederer And Associates Invest Counsel Ca has invested 2.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset North America Incorporated invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Company holds 25,270 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Jag Capital Mngmt Llc reported 1,174 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 2,222 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). King Wealth has 2,057 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Harvard Mngmt Co invested in 8.1% or 170,081 shares. Motco has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moody Bank Tru Division invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,676 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Mechanics Natl Bank Department holds 0.05% or 1,220 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.89 million for 6.64 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.