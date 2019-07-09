Wildcat Capital Management Increases Position in Facebook (FB); As E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $467,820

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 9.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s fact-checking in Asia faces challenges; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 24/05/2018 – Facebook accused of `anti-competitive’ behaviour; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video)

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 10,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 24,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 1.10M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M was sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated stated it has 83,983 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Capital Interest Ca, a California-based fund reported 76,414 shares. Personal Capital invested in 259,660 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Alpine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 22,569 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 4,159 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Eulav Asset has 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 2,555 shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.84% or 559,867 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Incorporated reported 227,000 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baillie Gifford And Com reported 15.80 million shares stake. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com accumulated 272,279 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3.32M shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Facebook (Nasdaq:FB) Announces PyRobot Framework and Google (Nasdaq:GOOG) Brain’s NLP Model XLNet Outperforms BERT Platform – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Facebook, Tesla and Micron Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service holds 0.06% or 339,858 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 13,000 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 159,831 shares stake. D E Shaw And Communication owns 3.77M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs holds 37 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 114,693 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 12,081 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 7,327 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank owns 45,214 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 85,183 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Walleye Trading Llc holds 1,574 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us invested in 1.05M shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 28,606 shares to 242,717 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. Curcio Michael John sold $1.04M worth of stock or 21,928 shares. Another trade for 45,724 shares valued at $2.17M was made by Roessner Karl A on Saturday, February 9.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.14 million for 10.24 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to Combine 4 Private-Investing Units – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LPL Financial Brokerage & Advisory Assets Fall Sequentially – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Schwab (SCHW) Declines 3.2% as May Metrics Fall Sequentially – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Trade (ETFC) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 23, 2019.