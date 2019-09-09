Wildcat Capital Management Increased Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose; Us Bancorp De Has Lifted Cvr Energy (CVI) Holding by $385,072

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 19/03/2018 – Local Tech Wire: CNN exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – FB IMPLEMENTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED POLITICAL CONTENT POLICY; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK COOPERATES WITH GOVERNMENT ONLY IF THREAT OF HARM IS IMMINENT OR IF LEGALLY REQUIRED TO DO SO; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COULD USE CHIPS FOR CONSUMER DEVICES, SERVERS, AI

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 754.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, up from 1,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 745,479 shares traded or 27.29% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canon Inc Spons A D R (NYSE:CAJ) by 187,353 shares to 110,422 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 12,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,232 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

