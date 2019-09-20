Wildcat Capital Management Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $4.73 Million; Share Value Rose; Fastenal (FAST) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.28. About 7.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MOST IMPORTANT MEASURE USED IS IMPACT; 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BLN LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 210,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 106,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 1.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sadoff Invest Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 62,586 are held by Natl Asset. Ulysses Management Lc reported 0.43% stake. Calamos Advsr Lc accumulated 1.49M shares or 1.59% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 4.06% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 72,624 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability owns 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 185,565 shares. Personal Cap Advsr stated it has 279,782 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested in 2.17% or 645,551 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 74,232 shares. 1,287 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Merian Investors (Uk) accumulated 897,190 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Tiger Glob Ltd Liability has invested 9.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Germany Joins France In Pushing Back Against Facebook’s Libra – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.