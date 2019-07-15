Wildcat Capital Management Increased Facebook (FB) Holding by $3.71 Million; Skyline Champion (SKY) Holder Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Its Position by $27.00 Million

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 483,287 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – Zuckerberg survived two days of grilling by Congress, but Facebook’s troubles are not over yet; 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 29/03/2018 – UK’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS WELCOME FACEBOOK’S MOVE TO SHUT DOWN ITS PARTNER CATEGORY SERVICE, USING THIRD PARTY DATA

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP also sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC had sold 4.79M shares worth $96.76M on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Wellington Management Group Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Spitfire Ltd Liability owns 217,500 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 38,168 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 11,332 shares. Trexquant Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 28 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company has 352,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 43,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 6,950 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.