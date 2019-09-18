Wildcat Capital Management Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Roof Eidam & Maycock Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $591.09. About 317,764 shares traded or 23.63% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $243.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 103,600 shares to 523,490 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 31,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,383 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd reported 81,474 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt invested 7.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Group invested in 86,007 shares. Carlson Mgmt invested in 0.71% or 21,753 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co reported 3.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Navellier has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eastern National Bank & Trust has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23.64M shares or 2.61% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement has 356,858 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Lc holds 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 32,885 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 92,641 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Dana Invest, Wisconsin-based fund reported 358,211 shares. Kensico owns 3.16 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited stated it has 11,620 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Company reported 0% stake. Franklin holds 842,103 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated accumulated 8,931 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 20,288 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Lc invested in 0.51% or 2,127 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.02% or 61,883 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Disciplined Growth Mn owns 0.21% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 20,721 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Utah Retirement owns 6,791 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.37% or 79,567 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 65.97 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,558 shares to 70,289 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 64,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).