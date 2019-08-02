Wildcat Capital Management Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed Post Hldgs (POST) Holding by $435,564; Shares Declined

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $600.15. About 17,345 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management analyzed 3,996 shares as the company's stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 195,871 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares to 23,169 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157. On Thursday, February 7 BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.40M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 80,967 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.03% stake. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co reported 3,900 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.3% or 40,175 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 47,747 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 46,881 were reported by Chase Investment Counsel Corporation. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0.8% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 7,959 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 589,743 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Stephens Ar has 2,000 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.98 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One reported 18,544 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 42 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc holds 800 shares. Pnc Financial Gru accumulated 0.01% or 20,188 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,864 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 6,883 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 766 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 45,390 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 324,889 shares. Three Peaks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,595 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 695 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Hsbc Holding Plc has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0% or 13 shares.