Wildcat Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $3.71 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Stake

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 12.62M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL FURTHER RESTRICT DEVELOPER ACCESS TO USER DATA; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video); 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS ON INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT ON FACEBOOK; 06/03/2018 – Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 138,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 12.88M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FB’s Imitation of SNAP – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com has invested 1.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Founders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,810 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Co reported 4,044 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 29,776 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny holds 0.23% or 7,466 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Citizens & Northern stated it has 12,350 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 487,385 are owned by Evanson Asset Management Ltd. Polar Capital Llp reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker Trust has 4,159 shares. Washington Trust has invested 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.10M were reported by Diamond Hill Capital Inc. Ci Invs has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.02 million shares. Lpl Finance invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58,840 shares to 59,046 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55B for 11.92 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.01M were reported by Cincinnati Company. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Com holds 471,541 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Westover Cap Llc holds 44,728 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Lc reported 16,543 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 631,487 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company reported 38,959 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Llc holds 6,703 shares. Nexus Investment holds 4.62% or 308,600 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 0.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 15.98M shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 726,812 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership owns 29,030 shares. Argent Mngmt Lc reported 1.03 million shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corp owns 2,682 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).