Wildcat Capital Management Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position by $3.71 Million; Tcw Group Stake in Aes (AES) Has Decreased by $32.89 Million as Share Price Declined

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.12 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.70 million, down from 8.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 3.03 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.26M for 15.84 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.