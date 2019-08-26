Wildcat Capital Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $3.71 Million; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreased Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Value Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Facebook, Inc. (FB); 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 23/03/2018 – CORRECT: GERMAN JUSTICE MIN, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS MEET MARCH 26; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 73,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 785,644 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.26 million, down from 858,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 2.72M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mngmt Corporation has 7,440 shares. Stanley Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 39,600 shares. Cadian Cap Management Lp has 2.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 417,000 shares. Finance Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 63,057 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 31,905 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,032 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 18,836 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,320 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crestwood Group Inc Inc Llc owns 7,712 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd holds 2.01% or 386,281 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Senator Inv Grp LP holds 3.59% or 955,000 shares. Mairs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh holds 1.18 million shares or 2.21% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Lc reported 62,942 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc owns 4,029 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 305,246 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sit Invest Assocs holds 1.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 129,574 shares. Provident Tru holds 985,790 shares or 9.05% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt owns 33,343 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 199,942 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.87% or 154,391 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 11,414 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.17% or 738,031 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 519,556 are owned by Green Valley Investors Limited Liability. Incline Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 22,711 shares.